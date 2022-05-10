Thunder Bay OPP – Kayaker safely rescued

Wearing a lifejacket and having a working cellphone were crucial for a kayaker on Whitefish River on May 6, 2022.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call around 4:30 p.m., from a kayaker who was paddling down Whitefish River when their kayak began to fill with cold water and sank. Fortunately, the kayaker was wearing a lifejacket and was able to swim to an island and call 911 for help.

The Thunder Bay Detachment’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed for a lifesaving rescue of the kayaker by helicopter. While the team was able to locate the individual, metre-high waves made rescue efforts by water dangerous.

ERT members were able to perform a rescue by helicopter. The kayaker was assessed by paramedics with Superior North Emergency Medical Services but did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

This incident could have turned out very differently. Thunder Bay OPP is reminding the public to follow important safety measures if venturing out onto frigid waterways: