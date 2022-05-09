East Algoma OPP – Pearson Drive Closed UPDATED

On May 9, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance where a person was choked at an apartment complex on West Street in the Town of Blind River.

Police attended the apartment and knocked on the door. They were confronted by a person that was intoxicated by drug that had pulled a knife on the officers. The individual would not co-operate or comply with any directions given by officers. In consequence, police utilized the taser to safely and effectively carry out an arrest.

The individual was taken to hospital and later released into police custody.

As a result, Austin MERCIECA, 20 years-of-age, from Blind River, was charged with:

Assault A Peace Officer with a Weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (three counts)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm-Choke, Suffocate or Strangle, contrary to section 267(c) of the CC

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 2, 2022

The East Algoma (Elliot Lake) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to advise residents of Elliot Lake that Pearson Drive is now open.

Investigation continuing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The East Algoma (Elliot Lake) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to advise residents of Elliot Lake that Pearson Drive from the dog park to Esten Drive North is presently closed due to an investigation.

Estimated time of closure will be approximately for five to six hours.

There is no concern for public safety.

More information will be released when it becomes available.