Morning News – April 25

Apr 25, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 4. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this evening. Low -11. Wind chill -18 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 256,664 256,371 293
Confirmed Cases 7,726 7,680 46
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,522 5,476 46
Active cases 360 373 -13
Resolved 7,366 7,307 59
*Deceased 50 49 1
Deceased in 2022 29 28 1
Central & East Algoma 766 758 8
Elliot Lake & Area 370 363 7
North Algoma 270 269 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,320 6,290 30

News Tidbits:

  • At 5:00 this morning, MTO closed the westbound land and shoulder at the Alona Bay Lookout. Anecdotal reports are that part of the shoulder and is washing away. Please be careful as you drive though this spot.
  • It is exciting news – the Wawa Music Festival is in the works for 2022. It is being planned for July 8, 9 & 10, 2022.
  • Manitou Gold has sold 100% int
  • erest in all Dryden properties, including Kenwest and Gaffney, for $7,000,000 and 4,000,000 common shares of Dryden Gold; and Manitou Retains a 1% net smelter royalty.

Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will participate in a fireside chat hosted by the Halton Region Chambers of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. in Burlington,
  • Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 10:00 a.m. in Whitby.

 

