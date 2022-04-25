Morning News – April 25

Apr 25, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 4. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this evening. Low -11. Wind chill -18 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|256,664
|256,371
|293
|Confirmed Cases
|7,726
|7,680
|46
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,522
|5,476
|46
|Active cases
|360
|373
|-13
|Resolved
|7,366
|7,307
|59
|*Deceased
|50
|49
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|29
|28
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|766
|758
|8
|Elliot Lake & Area
|370
|363
|7
|North Algoma
|270
|269
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,320
|6,290
|30
News Tidbits:
- At 5:00 this morning, MTO closed the westbound land and shoulder at the Alona Bay Lookout. Anecdotal reports are that part of the shoulder and is washing away. Please be careful as you drive though this spot.
- It is exciting news – the Wawa Music Festival is in the works for 2022. It is being planned for July 8, 9 & 10, 2022.
- Manitou Gold has sold 100% int
- erest in all Dryden properties, including Kenwest and Gaffney, for $7,000,000 and 4,000,000 common shares of Dryden Gold; and Manitou Retains a 1% net smelter royalty.
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will participate in a fireside chat hosted by the Halton Region Chambers of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. in Burlington,
- Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 10:00 a.m. in Whitby.
