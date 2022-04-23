Morning News – April 23

Apr 22, 2023 at 07:56 – Happy Earth Day!
Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of drizzle. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Temperature rising to 8 by morning.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|256,664
|256,371
|293
|Confirmed Cases
|7,726
|7,680
|46
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,522
|5,476
|46
|Active cases
|360
|373
|-13
|Resolved
|7,366
|7,307
|59
|*Deceased
|50
|49
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|29
|28
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|766
|758
|8
|Elliot Lake & Area
|370
|363
|7
|North Algoma
|270
|269
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,320
|6,290
|30
News Tidbits:
- The Nature Conservancy of Canada has negotiated the purchase of 1,450 square kilometres of the boreal forest near Hearst from Domtar. The Boreal Wildlands will be protected from industrial development and is a critical habitat for many species including black bears, wolves, moose and the endangered woodland caribou.
- Kashechewan Chief declared a state of emergency yesterday, April 22nd, 2022, as the Albany River flooding risk is high. In a precautionary measure, the evacuation of vulnerable community members to Kapuskasing is expected to begin on Monday.
- The Ontario government announced yesterday that the City of Thunder Bay will receive up to $1.4 million in funding to host the 2024 Ontario Winter Games.
