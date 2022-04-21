Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa) ENDED

5:22 AM EDT Thursday 21 April 2022

Weather advisory ended for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

11:19 AM EDT Wednesday 20 April 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon through the overnight.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm by Thursday morning.

Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing:

Late this afternoon or evening until Thursday morning.

Discussion:

An Alberta Clipper will bring snow to the region beginning late this afternoon or early this evening. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. Snow is expected to change over to rain showers by Thursday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

