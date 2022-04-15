WFHT Employment Opportunity – FT Registered Nurse

Employment Opportunity

Full-time Registered Nurse

The Wawa Family Health Team is a collaborative inter-disciplinary team of primary health care providers, serving Wawa and area. We are currently seeking a motivated and organized Registered Nurse to join our team.

The Registered Nurse will work closely with members of an Interprofessional healthcare team including Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Occupational Therapist, and Registered Dietitian. The RN is a valued member of the team who will be a key provider in delivering chronic disease management programs, preventative care, and health promotion clinical services.

The successful applicant will have current registration, in good standing, as a Registered Nurse with the College of Nurses of Ontario. The Primary Care Registered Nurse practices autonomously to their full scope of practice and is an important member of the interprofessional care team. The scope of practice of RNs is consistent with assignment to care for complex clients with unpredictable outcomes, and a high risk for negative outcomes. Frequently, the primary care RN is a patient’s first point of contact. The primary care RN maintains competencies based on in-depth knowledge and skills in clinical practice, and holds the expertise required to conduct comprehensive health assessments and implement appropriate nursing interventions.

The primary care RN is active within the community, assessing health needs and advocating for change and aligns her/his practice with evidence-based strategies that maintain the highest level of quality and continuity for the patient.

This full-time position will be based on 37.5 hours/week which may include some evening/weekends required for special sessions. This position may require some travel for conferences, educational opportunities etc. therefore a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle is required

Additional qualifications include a strong sense of confidentiality, excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as a proven ability to work independently and within a team. Experience working in primary care settings specifically with chronic diseases such as COPD and Diabetes along with proficiency to work in an Electronic Medical Record would be considered assets.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter, resume and three work related references, by mail, or email no later than 5:00 pm on April 29, 2022, to:

Silvana Dereski

Executive Director

Wawa Family Health Team

P.O. Box 1218

Wawa, ON

P0S 1K0

Fax: 705-856-9550

Email: [email protected]

We thank all applicants for their interest, however

only those selected for an interview will be contacted.