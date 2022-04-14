OPP Continue Search for Alyssa Turnbull

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing efforts to locate a young Nipigon woman two years after she had been reported missing.

Alyssa Turnbull was last seen in Nipigon between March 23 and 25, 2020. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her mother on April 14, 2020. Since that time, an investigative team under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch has been actively looking for any information to indicate how and why Alyssa disappeared.

Suspecting foul play, the OPP has interviewed dozens of people, collected several pieces of potential evidence and conducted numerous searches, including a search of a local sewage pond in November of 2020.

At the time of her disappearance, Alyssa was residing in Nipigon. Alyssa is described as standing 5’3″ (160 cm) tall, weighed approximately 100 pounds (45 kg) and had shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes. She may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.

“My investigative team is confident that people have information surrounding the disappearance of Alyssa Turnbull. Every lead that comes in will be thoroughly investigated. We want to bring resolution to Alyssa’s family and ensure those who were associated to her disappearance can pose no further threat to the communities we serve. We will leave no stone unturned in order to bring Alyssa home.” – Detective Inspector Darryl SIGOUIN – Major Case Manager, OPP CIB

“Life without Alyssa is unbearable. The days have become weeks, months and now years. We do not know where she is or what happened to her. We have been plagued with worry for Alyssa and have endless, unanswered questions. Alyssa is deeply missed. She isn’t here to celebrate life changes with her family, watch her siblings grow, laugh with her friends and family, or live the life a young woman deserves to live. We are pleading with you. If you have any information at all, no matter how small or seemingly inconsequential, please come forward. Tell us where she is so we can finally bring Alyssa home.” – Debra Otway and Kevin Turbull, Mother and Father of Alyssa.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Alyssa, or for information resulting in locating her. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service. Police will follow up on any information provided, regardless of how insignificant it may seem.