Between the Covers – April 13

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich, “The Darkest Place” by Phillip Margolin, “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel and “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.

New Movies on the shelf this week are “Dead Man Walking” starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn, “Downton Abbey”-the motion picture starring Michelle Dockery and “Mayday” starring Michael Paré and Crystal Santos. We have also catalogued “Yellowstone season 1” starring Kevin Costner and for the kids we have “Boss Baby Family Business” starring Alec Baldwin and Jeff Goldblum.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Innocent Man” by John Grisham. From the book jacket:

In the major league draft of 1971, the first player chosen from the State of Oklahoma was Ron Williamson. When he signed with the Oakland A’s, he said goodbye to his hometown of Ada and left to pursue his dreams of big league glory.

Six years later he was back, his dreams broken by a bad arm and bad habits—drinking, drugs, and women. He began to show signs of mental illness. Unable to keep a job, he moved in with his mother and slept twenty hours a day on her sofa.

In 1982, a 21-year-old cocktail waitress in Ada named Debra Sue Carter was raped and murdered, and for five years the police could not solve the crime. For reasons that were never clear, they suspected Ron Williamson and his friend Dennis Fritz. The two were finally arrested in 1987 and charged with capital murder.

With no physical evidence, the prosecution’s case was built on junk science and the testimony of jailhouse snitches and convicts. Dennis Fritz was found guilty and given a life sentence. Ron Williamson was sent to death row.

If you believe that in America you are innocent until proven guilty, this book will shock you. If you believe in the death penalty, this book will disturb you. If you believe the criminal justice system is fair, this book will infuriate you.

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.