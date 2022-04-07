SE OPP – Arrest made after Domestic Assault

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Michipicoten First Nation, near Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2022, in Wawa.