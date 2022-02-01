Winter weather travel advisory (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa)

5:44 AM EST Tuesday 01 February 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Environment Canada warns that snow with local accumulations near 10 cm is expected today. The greatest amounts are expected over areas of higher terrain. Snow may become mixed with freezing drizzle at times. Winds gusting 60 to 70 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

To make things even nastier, temperatures are expected to sharply drop late this afternoon into this evening as a cold front passes through the region. Untreated surfaces may become slippery from the freezing drizzle.

Motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.