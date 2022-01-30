Breaking News

COVID Stats of January 29th for North Algoma

Jan 30, 2022 at 11:36

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 29th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,662 3,623 39
Active cases 582(2) 600 -18
Currently hospitalized 14(1) 14(1) 0
Resolved 3,080 3,023 57
Deceased 26 26 0
Tested  227,380 226,865 515
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,291 1,276 15
Outbreak related 416 411 5
Under Investigation 114 128 -14
Unknown Source of Infection 1,841 1,808 33
Central & East Algoma 366 358 8 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 138 138 0 Yes Yes
North Algoma 117 118 -1 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 3,041 3,009 32 Yes Yes

COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism (January 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.)

25 26 27
Wawa Michipicoten HS 29.0% 29.1%
Sir James Dunn PS 10.1% 10.1% 15.6%
É Élém Saint-Joseph 16.6% 16.6% 19.3%
ÉS C Saint-Joseph 8.3% 8.3% 15.0%
École publique l’Escalade 7.1% 7.1% 7.1%
St Augustine French Immersion CS 11.6% 12.6% 21.1%
Chapleau Chapleau HS 21.3% 23.0% 23.0%
Chapleau PS 15.2% 20.0% 20.0%
É Élém C Trillium 16.0% 12.0% 60.0%
É Élém Sacré-Coeur 17.9% 19.8% 41.5%
ÉS C Trillium 23.7% 19.5% 66.2%
Our Lady of Fatima CS 0.0% 19.4% 25.0%
Dubreuilville É Élém Saint-Joseph 16.9% 6.2% 13.8%
ÉS l’Orée des Bois 22.5% 15.0% 12.5%
White River St Basil CS 20.7% 17.2% 20.7%
Hornepayne Hornepayne HS 16.0% 18.0% 26.0%
Hornepayne PS 35.4% 14.6% 35.4%
É Élém Saint Nom de Jésus 5.3% 15.8% 15.8%
Holy Name of Jesus CS 17.5% 31.6% 29.8%

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*