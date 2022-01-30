COVID Stats of January 29th for North Algoma

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 29th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 3,662 3,623 39 Active cases 582(2) 600 -18 Currently hospitalized 14(1) 14(1) 0 Resolved 3,080 3,023 57 Deceased 26 26 0 Tested 227,380 226,865 515 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,291 1,276 15 Outbreak related 416 411 5 Under Investigation 114 128 -14 Unknown Source of Infection 1,841 1,808 33 Central & East Algoma 366 358 8 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 138 138 0 Yes Yes North Algoma 117 118 -1 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 3,041 3,009 32 Yes Yes

