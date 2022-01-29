Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa)

4:04 AM EST Saturday 29 January 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow squalls are expected. Snow, at times heavy, with local snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm is possible possible. The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected near the Lake Superior shore. Motorists can expect significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

The snow squalls are expected to weaken this evening.

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay remains closed (8:00 a.m.), and Highway 101 to the Junction of 101/Hwy 651 (Missanabie) is also closed.