Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Jan 29, 2022 at 09:48
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana has been reopened. A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada remains in effect.
“Snow squalls will continue to weaken throughout the morning.
Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”
Jan 29, 2022 at 08:01
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana remains closed at this time.
Jan 28, 2022 at 20:42
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana is closed due to poor weather and road conditions.
