Harte Gold Announces Court Approval of Successful Bidder

Harte Gold has announced that the Court has approved the Successful Bid by Silver Lake. As a result of the approval, closing is anticipated in mid-February 2022.

Harte Gold notes that this provides for the payment of substantially all of Harte’s liabilities, other than the Excluded Liabilities, as defined in the Successful Bid. Neither the Successful Bid nor the Back-Up Bid provides any recovery for holders of existing equity interests in the Company.