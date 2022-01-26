COVID Stats of January 25th for North Algoma

Jan 26, 2022 at 08:43
Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There are seven new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 25th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|3,459
|3,387
|72
|Active cases
|589
|589
|0
|Currently hospitalized
|20(1)
|17(1)
|3
|Resolved
|2,870
|2,798
|72
|Deceased
|24
|23
|1
|Tested
|225,698
|224,957
|741
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,232
|1,228
|4
|Outbreak related
|375
|372
|3
|Under Investigation
|171
|139
|32
|Unknown Source of Infection
|1,681
|1,648
|33
|Central & East Algoma
|338
|327
|11
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|132
|133
|-1
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|115
|108
|7
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,874
|2,819
|55
|Yes
|Yes
COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism
|Algoma District School Board
|Michipicoten HS
|Wawa
|23.60%
|Algoma District School Board
|Sir James Dunn PS
|Wawa
|11%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|É Élém Saint-Joseph
|Wawa
|15.50%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|ÉS C Saint-Joseph
|Wawa
|11.70%
|Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario
|École publique l’Escalade
|Wawa
|7.10%
|Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
|St Augustine French Immersion CS
|Wawa
|11.60%
|Algoma District School Board
|Chapleau HS
|Chapleau
|21.30%
|Algoma District School Board
|Chapleau PS
|Chapleau
|15.20%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|É Élém C Trillium
|Chapleau
|16%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|É Élém Sacré-Coeur
|Chapleau
|17.90%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|ÉS C Trillium
|Chapleau
|23.70%
|Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
|Our Lady of Fatima CS
|Chapleau
|0%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|É Élém Saint-Joseph
|Dubreuilville
|16.90%
|Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario
|ÉS l’Orée des Bois
|Dubreuilville
|22.50%
|Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
|St Basil CS
|White River
|20.70%
|Algoma District School Board
|Hornepayne HS
|Hornepayne
|16%
|Algoma District School Board
|Hornepayne PS
|Hornepayne
|35.40%
|Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario
|É Élém Saint Nom de Jésus
|Hornepayne
|5.30%
|Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
|Holy Name of Jesus CS
|Hornepayne
|17.50%
