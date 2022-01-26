Breaking News

COVID Stats of January 25th for North Algoma

Jan 26, 2022 at 08:43

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are seven new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 25th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,459 3,387 72
Active cases 589 589 0
Currently hospitalized 20(1) 17(1) 3
Resolved 2,870 2,798 72
Deceased 24 23 1
Tested  225,698 224,957 741
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,232 1,228 4
Outbreak related 375 372 3
Under Investigation 171 139 32
Unknown Source of Infection 1,681 1,648 33
Central & East Algoma 338 327 11 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 132 133 -1 Yes Yes
North Algoma 115 108 7 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,874 2,819 55 Yes Yes

COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism

Algoma District School Board Michipicoten HS Wawa 23.60%
Algoma District School Board Sir James Dunn PS Wawa 11%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario É Élém Saint-Joseph Wawa 15.50%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario ÉS C Saint-Joseph Wawa 11.70%
Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario École publique l’Escalade Wawa 7.10%
Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board St Augustine French Immersion CS Wawa 11.60%
Algoma District School Board Chapleau HS Chapleau 21.30%
Algoma District School Board Chapleau PS Chapleau 15.20%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario É Élém C Trillium Chapleau 16%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario É Élém Sacré-Coeur Chapleau 17.90%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario ÉS C Trillium Chapleau 23.70%
Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board Our Lady of Fatima CS Chapleau 0%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario É Élém Saint-Joseph Dubreuilville 16.90%
Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario ÉS l’Orée des Bois Dubreuilville 22.50%
Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board St Basil CS White River 20.70%
Algoma District School Board Hornepayne HS Hornepayne 16%
Algoma District School Board Hornepayne PS Hornepayne 35.40%
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario É Élém Saint Nom de Jésus Hornepayne 5.30%
Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board Holy Name of Jesus CS Hornepayne 17.50%
