COVID Stats of January 25th for North Algoma

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are seven new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 25th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 3,459 3,387 72 Active cases 589 589 0 Currently hospitalized 20(1) 17(1) 3 Resolved 2,870 2,798 72 Deceased 24 23 1 Tested 225,698 224,957 741 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,232 1,228 4 Outbreak related 375 372 3 Under Investigation 171 139 32 Unknown Source of Infection 1,681 1,648 33 Central & East Algoma 338 327 11 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 132 133 -1 Yes Yes North Algoma 115 108 7 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,874 2,819 55 Yes Yes

COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism