Morning News – January 25

January 25, 2022 at 07:57
Weather: Extreme Cold Warning in Effect
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 42 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is supporting the Northwestern tourism industry and the local economy by investing over $800,000 to revitalize the Turtle Portage Marine Railway on Lake of the Woods. This important marine railway provides a shortcut for users to move their boats between Whitefish Bay and Sabaskong Bay on Lake of the Woods instead of travelling 145 km by boat around the Aulneau Peninsula. The Turtle Portage Marine Railway will be upgraded to improve its functionality, safety, and reliability, allowing for more recreational boating opportunities on the lake.
Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister, will make an announcement about skilled trades and apprenticeships in Ontario.
- Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will be joined by Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton, and Pamela Mizuno, Windsor Police Chief, to make an announcement.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
