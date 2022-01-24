Morning News – January 24

January 24, 2022 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 29 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Some residents in the Mission have been without Shaw services since a power outage took out some vital equipment, and are waiting for parts to arrive in order to repair it. There was no word as to when service would be restored. This is causing grave difficulties for one business based in the Mission, and to residents who are working solely from home. On their website: Some customers from Michipicoten to Wawa are experiencing an interruption to Internet, Television and Home Phone services. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
- CEO John McCluskey and Island Gold’s MacLean Bolter Operator, Dario Gendron, discuss the importance of looking out for one another as part of the Home Safe Every Day program. Watch the short video alamosgold.info/3eaxEzC
- Thousands of transport truck drivers are convoying across the country Sunday to protest the current federal vaccine mandate for cross-border travel. The convoy is expected to arrive in Wawa (Pinewood Drive) at 3:30 p.m. and leave at 4:30 p.m. They will be overnighting in the Soo.
- City of Timmins has hired a strategy coordinator to assist the vulnerable sector get the necessary help they need from available services.
Announcements:
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Dave Smith, MPP for Peterborough-Kawartha, to make an announcement at 12 Noon.
