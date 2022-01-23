Snow squall watch (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

5:31 AM EST Sunday 23 January 2022

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected to develop this afternoon.

Hazard: Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm possible by Monday morning. Significant reduced visibility due to locally heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: This afternoon to Monday morning.

Discussion: Snow squalls will start to develop this afternoon in westerly winds and will gradually shift north.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.