Snowfall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

Jan 22, 2022 at 17:01
4:36 PM EST Saturday 22 January 2022
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Significant snow expected this evening.
Hazard: Snowfall totals 15 to 20 cm. Significant reduction in visibilities due to snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible.
When: Ending this evening for Agawa and Searchmont regions.
