Snowfall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

4:36 PM EST Saturday 22 January 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Significant snow expected this evening.

Hazard: Snowfall totals 15 to 20 cm. Significant reduction in visibilities due to snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible.

When: Ending this evening for Agawa and Searchmont regions.