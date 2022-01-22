Snowfall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

Breaking News

5:50 p.m. Sat 22 Jan 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Significant snow expected this evening.

Hazard: Snowfall totals 15 to 20 cm. Significant reduction in visibilities due to snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible.

When: Ending this evening for Agawa and Searchmont regions.

