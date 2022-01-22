Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) CLOSED

Jan 22, 2022 at 12:30

Highway 17 is now closed from Wawa to White River due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 12:20 p.m.

This will also mean that Highway 519, from Hwy 17 to Dubreuilville has become a dead end. Residents of Dubreuilville could drive it, but Highway 17 is closed so they cannot go east (Wawa) or west (White River).

 

Brenda Stockton
