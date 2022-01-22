APH – Stats of January 21st

Breaking News

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are two new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 21st, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,248 3,193 55
Active cases 576(4) 576(4) 0
Currently hospitalized 17(1) 16(1) 1
Resolved 2,672 2,617 55
Deceased 22 22 0
Tested  223,823 223,400 423
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,191 1,183 8
Outbreak related 326 321 5
Under Investigation 184 183 1
Unknown Source of Infection 1,547 1,506 41
Central & East Algoma 308 301 7 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 127 124 3 Yes Yes
North Algoma 105 103 2 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,708 2,665 43 Yes Yes

 

