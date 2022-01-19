January 18, 2022 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending late this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 18 this morning then steady. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 27. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.
Announcements:
- Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health and Matthew Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, to provide an update on key public health and health system data and trends.
- Premier Doug Ford and Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will host a provincial-municipal housing summit for Ontario’s Big City mayors and regional chairs.
- Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be joined by Minister Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, to make an announcement.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Applicants Invited – School & Attendance Counsellor - January 19, 2022
- Morning News – January 19 - January 19, 2022
- Highway Conditions - January 19, 2022