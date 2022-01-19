Applicants Invited – School & Attendance Counsellor

Applicants are invited for the following positions:

School & Attendance Counsellor

Permanent Full-time

Location: Northern Area Schools (including Wawa, Hornepayne, Chapleau)

Qualifications:

Minimum of a Bachelor of Social Work Degree (or equivalent in a related field); Master of Social work preferred

Registration with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (or equivalent)

Minimum of three to five years clinical experience working with children, youth, and families in a community-based setting

Experience working with complex, multi-need children and youth

Proven track record of providing high-quality clinical services within fast-paced environments as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Valid G-Class Driver’s License, access to a vehicle in good working condition, and the ability to travel to different communities to provide services

Preference will be given to candidates who demonstrate the ability to:

provide tier one and tier two supports for students to address concerns such as anger management, grief & loss, social skills development, interpersonal relationships, bullying and harassment, stress management and/or crisis intervention.

support the use of evidence-based strategies for classroom educators to support mental health promotion and prevention as appropriate;

supporting students as part of the ADSB Response to Traumatic Events Team as required.

facilitate the referral of students and families to community agencies that have the necessary infrastructure to provide tier three supports.

help to deliver professional development related to supporting the mental health needs of students

provide attendance support services as part of the process of enforcing Education Act legislation and regulations associated with compulsory school attendance.

perform other duties as may be assigned.

Interested applicants are asked to forward the following:

Letter of Application : outlining why you are interested and the knowledge and skills you would bring to this position, and

Current Resume : that outlines your qualifications and experience, including the names and contact information of three references, as well as permission to contact.

Applications should be submitted via email, until Friday, January 28th, 2022 to:

Brent Vallee, Superintendent of Education

Email: [email protected]

A shortlisting of applicants for interviews will be completed. Please note that only candidates shortlisted for interviews will be contacted. An interview and/or performance task may be required. Accommodations through the recruitment and selection process are available upon request. A criminal background check is a requirement of the final hiring process. (Only those applicants short-listed will be contacted)