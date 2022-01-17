SE OPP – Wawa Person Charged after Threats Occurrence

On January 12, 2022, at approximately 1:04 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats occurrence involving two youth in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Three Counts),

Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the CC,

Assault with intent to resist arrest, contrary to section 270(1)(b) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Disarming a Peace Officer, contrary to section 270.1(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February in Wawa.