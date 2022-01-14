Thunder Bay OPP – Make This Snowmobile Season A Safe One

Snowmobiling can be a lot of fun, but it can also lead to fatal incidents on trails and waterways. In 2021, one individual in North West Region lost their life on a motorized snow machine, and one life lost is too many.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind snowmobile operators that they need to be cautious on trails, lakes and private property. Anyone choosing to operate a snowmobile are reminded to carry the required documentation, use proper safety equipment and operate their snowmobile in a safe manner.

Some safety tips include:

Carry a valid driver’s licence or motorized snow vehicle operator’s licence, proof of insurance, proof of snowmobile ownership and have a valid snowmobile trail permit affixed to your sled when on trails.

Come to a complete stop before entering any roadway and be cautious when crossing roads.

Obey speed limits and always adjust your speed to the weather and trail conditions.

Ride SOBER.

Wear an approved snowmobile helmet.

Wear appropriate clothing to prevent hypothermia.

Ensure your cellphone is fully charged.

Carry a small personal safety kit that includes waterproof matches, pocket knife, compass and whistle.

Never go out alone and always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return.

Avoid unfamiliar areas at night.

Regularly inspect your snowmobile to ensure it is in good mechanical condition.

Use caution on frozen bodies of water and remember that No Ice is Safe Ice.

For more information on snowmobiling and cold water/ice safety please visit: