Extreme Cold continues to blanket Northern Ontario

5:01 AM EST Friday 14 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

What:

Wind chill values near minus 40.

When:

This morning. Similar conditions are expected for many areas tonight into Saturday morning as well.

Discussion:

Temperatures near or below minus 30 combined with moderate winds will bring wind chill values near minus 40.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.