Winter Storm Warning Continues

At 5:24 a.m. Environment Canada updated the Winter Storm Warning:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Hazardous winter weather conditions are expected today into tonight with snowfall amounts near 15 cm (up to 20 cm over higher terrain by tonight.) Southerly winds are expected to gust 70 to 80 km/h this morning and afternoon. As a result, significantly reduced visibility may occur due to snow and blowing snow.

Environment Canada asks that motorists consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

In addition, a Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for today from Lake Superior Provincial Park to Searchmont.

“Snowfall may be locally enhanced due to southwesterly winds off of Lake Superior later this afternoon into tonight. Northwesterly winds in the wake of a cold front Sunday morning will set the stage for snow squalls through to Monday.”