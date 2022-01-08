East Algoma OPP – Male charged with Assault at Jobsite

On January 6, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a dispute at a commercial building on Newfoundland Walk in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported having a verbal argument with another worker. It then escalated, and the worker pushed the complainant to the ground.

After investigation, Mark CARRIERE, 50 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 1, 2022.