SE OPP Tweet about Silver Falls Ice Safety

Wawa has many new residents – some of whom may not be aware that the water levels beneath Silver Falls may change without warning, and that ice is not stable and predictable.
Superior East OPP tweeted “#SuperiorEastOPP is warning Wawa residents after a skating rink was located on Silver Falls. #NoIceIsSafeIce, especially in areas where water moves quickly, like rapids and falls. Water levels can change without warning, making the ice unstable and unpredictable.”
