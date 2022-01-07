SE OPP Tweet about Silver Falls Ice Safety

Wawa has many new residents – some of whom may not be aware that the water levels be neath Silver Falls may change without warning, and that ice is not stable and predictable.

Superior East OPP tweeted “#SuperiorEastOPP is warning Wawa residents after a skating rink was located on Silver Falls. #NoIceIsSafeIce, especially in areas where water moves quickly, like rapids and falls. Water levels can change without warning, making the ice unstable and unpredictable.”