Nipissing West OPP – Snowplow Safety

This winter, members from the Nipissing West Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind drivers to stay back from working snowplows, trucks spreading sand/salt or anti-icing liquid with flashing blue lights. These vehicles travel slower than regular traffic and will be active on the highways before, during and after a snowfall or storm.

Never pass a working snowplow, it is very dangerous for you and the plow operator. Sight lines and visibility can be significantly reduced by blowing snow and the ridge of snow that the plow creates. Trying to pass between or around a snowplow could result in a severe or even fatal collision.

Drivers who endanger other people because they are trying or have passed a snowplow in poor weather conditions can be charged with careless driving charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

The OPP are asking drivers to be patience, as it takes time to clear the roads after a snowfall. Let the snowplows complete their jobs in clearing the highways. The highway are plowed in sections, so usually you will won’t be stuck behind a plow for more than 20-30 minutes.

Plan ahead, before you hit the road, check weather and travel conditions and don’t take chances if the weather is bad. Download the free Ontario 511 mobile App that provides real-time highway conditions and traffic information. Give yourself more time to get to your destination if the weather is calling for a significant amount of snowfall.

