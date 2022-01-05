Morning News – January 5

Weather (Winter Weather Travel Advisory remain in effect:

Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – Periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

People who are visiting places that require proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 must have the enhanced vaccine certificate with the QR code to be scanned by the Verify Ontario app. A piece of identification is still needed as well.

Announcements: