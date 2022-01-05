Morning News – January 5

January 5, 2022 at 07:56
Weather (Winter Weather Travel Advisory remain in effect:
Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.
Tonight – Periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- People who are visiting places that require proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 must have the enhanced vaccine certificate with the QR code to be scanned by the Verify Ontario app. A piece of identification is still needed as well.
Announcements:
- The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation along with Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Howard Njoo will participate virtually at 11:30 a.m.
