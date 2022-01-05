East Algoma OPP – Individual Charged with Breaching Conditions

On January 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol duties on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

Police recognized two people together talking. One of them was on previous release conditions not to communicate with the other. Subsequently, that person was arrested.

Damien MOFFATT, 18 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with Fail to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 3, 2022.