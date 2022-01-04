Morning News – January 4

Weather (Winter Weather Travel Advisory Issued):

Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 60 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

News Tidbits:

East Three Finger Lake Rd N , 2 km E of Marathon, lane is blocked due to a disabled vehicle.

Aroland First Nation has hit a total of 10 new cases today, a total of 20 people who tested positive for Covid-19. A state of emergency has been issued for that community.

Announcements: