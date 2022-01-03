Morning News – January 3

continue reading of the help that is happening at grassroots level for Bearskin Lake. Sandy lake has raised about 45G’s for them, Muskrat Dam brought wood almost immediately to them, Round lake is doing a food drive, Big Trout Lake has sent 26 skidoo’s of men & women with supplies over to them (from 90km’s away), a wood cutting crew has headed there. Nesktantaga, which has gone 27 years without clean water, has been shipping supplies. As of 8pm this evening (January 2nd), Chief Kam reported that there are 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their community of 480 people. 52 residences are in isolation.

