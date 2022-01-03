East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into fatal snowmobile/truck collision

On January 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile collision on Cameron Road, Huron Shores Township.

A single snowmobile had collided with a pick-up truck. The snowmobile operator, Ernest BOULRICE, 52 years-old from Thessalon First Nation was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no injuries to the two occupants of the pick-up truck. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) and a post mortem examination will take place in Sault Ste. Marie.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate.