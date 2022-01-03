Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into fatal snowmobile/truck collision

On January 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile collision on Cameron Road, Huron Shores Township.

A single snowmobile had collided with a pick-up truck.  The snowmobile operator, Ernest BOULRICE, 52 years-old from Thessalon First Nation was pronounced deceased at the scene.  There were no injuries to the two occupants of the pick-up truck. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) and a post mortem examination will take place in Sault Ste. Marie.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*