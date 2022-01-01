Breaking News

Immunization Clinics in North Algoma – January

Wawa:

1st, 2nd or 3rd Dose (not including children aged 5-11)

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, 3 Chris Simon Dr., Wawa

Wednesday, January 19 12:30 PM – 4 PM mRNA
Wednesday, January 26 12:30 PM – 4 PM mRNA

Children Aged 5-11 Only

APH Office, 18 Ganley St., Wawa

Tuesday, January 25 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Pfizer

Book Appointment Online

Book an Appointment by Phone: 705-856-7208

Dubreuilville:

1st, 2nd or 3rd Dose, Regular (ages 12+) and Pediatric (ages 5-11) doses available

Eddy K. Lefrancois Recreation Centre, 148 Avenue du Parc

Thursday, January 20 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM mRNA

Book an Appointment by Phone: 705-884-2884 (Monday-Friday between 8:30-4:30)

White River:

1st, 2nd or 3rd Dose (not including children aged 5-11)

Northern Neighbours NP Led Clinic, 102 Winnipeg St., White River

Thursday, January 6th  11 AM – 3 PM mRNA

Phone number: 1-807-822-2320 (Monday-Friday between 8:30-4:30)

 

