Wawa:
1st, 2nd or 3rd Dose (not including children aged 5-11)
Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, 3 Chris Simon Dr., Wawa
|Wednesday, January 19
|12:30 PM – 4 PM
|mRNA
|Wednesday, January 26
|12:30 PM – 4 PM
|mRNA
Children Aged 5-11 Only
APH Office, 18 Ganley St., Wawa
|Tuesday, January 25
|1:00 PM – 4:30 PM
|Pfizer
Book an Appointment by Phone: 705-856-7208
Dubreuilville:
1st, 2nd or 3rd Dose, Regular (ages 12+) and Pediatric (ages 5-11) doses available
Eddy K. Lefrancois Recreation Centre, 148 Avenue du Parc
|Thursday, January 20
|11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|mRNA
Book an Appointment by Phone: 705-884-2884 (Monday-Friday between 8:30-4:30)
White River:
1st, 2nd or 3rd Dose (not including children aged 5-11)
Northern Neighbours NP Led Clinic, 102 Winnipeg St., White River
|Thursday, January 6th
|11 AM – 3 PM
|mRNA
Phone number: 1-807-822-2320 (Monday-Friday between 8:30-4:30)
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Immunization Clinics in North Algoma – January - January 1, 2022
- LDHC Holiday Hours - December 20, 2021
- ’tis The Season the be Fire Safe! - December 19, 2021