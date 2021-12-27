Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Nipigon – Chapleau – Lake Superior Provincial Park)

There is snow on the way, and Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for the areas:

Afternoon through evening

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Late afternoon through this evening

Gogama – Foleyet



Early this evening through early Tuesday morning



Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Snowfall in the amounts of 5 to 10 cm and possible peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour can be expected in these regions this afternoon and through the evening. The area of highest snowfall amounts includes Highway 17 from Nipigon to Agawa, Highway 101 from Wawa to Timmins and Highway 144 from Gogama and north.

Environment Canada warns, “Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”