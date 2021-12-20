Algoma Public Health – Weekend cases

Sunday, Dec 18, 2021

Algoma Public Health reported fifteen (15) new cases of COVID-19: fourteen (14) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and one (i) – Central and East Algoma. There are currently 242 active cases in the Algoma District.

Low-Risk Exposure:

Porter Flight (PD683) from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. Passengers who sat in rows 4-8 and flight crew who served these rows should: Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Saturday, Dec 18, 2021

Algoma Public Health reported twenty (20) new cases of COVID-19: fifteen (15) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and five (5) – Central and East Algoma. There are currently 247 active cases in the Algoma District.

A High-Risk Exposure has been reported at Prouse Chevrolet (Sault Ste. Marie, ON) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you were there on the date and times, you are asked to:

Regardless of vaccination status, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. If you are vaccinated, self-monitor for signs and symptoms. If you are not vaccinated, self-isolate immediately

Low-Risk Exposures:

The Wellness Store (760 Second Line E., Sault Ste. Marie) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Heyden Restaurant (770 ON-17, Sault Ste. Marie) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you were in those businesses you are asked to: