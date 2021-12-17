Breaking News

Tonight is the 2021 Stationary Santa Parade!

 

Tonight between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wawa’s 2021 Stationary Santa Parade will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Motorists are asked to enter from Superior Avenue, proceed the length of the arena, and around to the side (curling end) where you will see Santa and then turn and exit along Chris Simon Drive.

