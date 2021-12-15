Morning News – December 15

Weather:



Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Periods of drizzle and rain showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches developing this morning. Wind south 20 km/h. High 8.

Tonight – Periods of drizzle changing to showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 before morning. Temperature rising to 11 by morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 271 (up 7) active cases, and 6 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Science North CEO Guy Labine has announced that he will step down from leadership of the science centre next March. He will become the President and CEO of the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix, Arizona.





Announcements: