Manitoulin OPP – Driver charged after traffic complaints

On December 2, 2021 at approximately 7:53 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle all over the road on Highway 6, Baldwin Township.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the Town of Espanola. During the investigation officers conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) in which the driver performed poorly. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and transported to the Espanola Detachment for further testing.

Bobbie-Jo HAWKINS, 50-years-old, from Espanola was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 314.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 314.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on January 10, 2022.