Winter Weather Travel Advisory (LSPP – Searchmont)

5:28 AM EST Tuesday 30 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Lake enhanced snowfall is expected to begin this morning and continue through the day. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by the time the snow tapers off late this afternoon.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.