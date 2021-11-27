34 new cases of COVID-19 & 15th death related to COVID-19

Algoma PUblic Health has reported thirty-four (34) new cases of COVID-19 (#1,015 – #1,048), eight from Central and East Algoma, and 26 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Twenty one (21) are close contacts of confirmed cases, five (5) have an unknown source of infection, and 8 are still being investigated to determine their source of infection. There are currently 306 active cases of COVID-19 in Algoma (Sault Ste. Marie, Central and East Algoma).

It is with great sadness that today Algoma Public Health has reported the region’s 15th death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.

Due to ongoing large volumes of cases and the need to streamline processes, APH is transitioning to a simplified format for reporting new cases of COVID-19 in Algoma. Algoma Public Health is taking further action to curb the spread of the virus, prevent severe illness and death in our communities, and protect health system capacity.

Algoma Public Health Issues Recommendations to School Boards that Serve the Algoma district

Further Mandatory Measures to Lower Social Gathering Limits, Increase Masking and Physical Distancing Requirements, and Restrict High Risk Close Contact Activities