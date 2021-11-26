Algoma Public Health Issues Recommendations to School Boards that Serve the Algoma district

Today, Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health for Algoma Public Health issued strong recommendations to all Directors of Education responsible for school boards and schools in the area served by APH. These recommendations were issued under Ontario Regulations 364/20 Section 2(2) of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020, S.O. 2020, c.17, and are effective immediately.

In response to the current, very high COVID-19 activity in Algoma, especially in the municipality of Sault Ste. Marie, APH is taking additional action to curb the spread of the virus, prevent severe illness and death in our communities, and protect health system capacity. This includes specific actions to reduce higher risk activities in school settings and to protect school community members so that they may safely continue the vital work of teaching and learning.

In alignment with the recommendations of the Medical Officer of Health, all four school boards are immediately suspending close contact extracurricular activities for the next 28 calendar days for all schools located in Sault Ste. Marie. All extracurricular activities are strongly recommended to be suspended, except those where participants can maintain both masking and physical distancing at all times.

All schools across Algoma continue to work with APH to implement additional protective measures in their settings, in addition to strengthening existing preventive measures in accordance with Ministry of Education COVID-19 health, safety and operational guidance.

“COVID-19 activity is not the same throughout the north, nor throughout Algoma,” says Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health.” “In local areas where there has been an increase in COVID-19 activity, such as Sault Ste. Marie, there is a vital need to put key protective measures in place and reduce the highest risk activities. At the same time, we must work together to minimize impacts on student learning and student engagement in activities that support their physical, mental and social health and wellbeing.”

APH is committed to working with school boards and schools to support Algoma learners, families, and school communities to engage in learning, while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 spread

Students and parents are encouraged to monitor communications from their school boards for further details and updates.

CLASS ORDER Made pursuant to Section 22 (5.0.1) of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.H.7, as amended

Date: November 26, 2021

Effective: November 29, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

To: All persons residing or present in the Municipality of Sault Ste Marie, located in The District of Algoma Health Unit and served by Algoma Public Health.

Read the CLASS ORDER: