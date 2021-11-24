Manitoulin OPP lay charges in January 2021 Shooting Incident

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now laid an additional charge in connection with a January 21, 2021 shooting incident on Albert Street in Espanola, in which one person was injured.

On November 23, 2021 Kerri Lyn DUHAIME, age 40 of Espanola, was charged with Robbery Using Firearm, contrary to section 344(1)(a.1) of the Criminal Code. This individual is already before the courts on multiple charges in connection with this incident.

The accused is being held for a Bail Hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on November 24, 2021.

Nine other individuals are also before the courts, charged in connection with the January 21, 2021 incident

The investigation remains ongoing with members of the OPP Manitoulin Detachment Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) in Sault Ste. Marie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.