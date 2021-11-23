Breaking News

APH: 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#891 – #918) and a low-risk exposure

Algoma Public Health has reported twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 (#891 – #918), all from Sault Ste. Marie and Area, as well as a low-risk public exposure as well as a low-risk exposure at the showing of Clifford, the Big Red Dog at Galaxy Cinemas, November 14th at 3:50 p.m., and any individuals who attended the arcade area between the hours of 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM on November 14th, 2021. Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential low-risk exposure is asked to:

  • Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
  • Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
  • Seek testing if symptoms occur.

NOTE: Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we are receiving assistance from case and contact managers who may be from the provincial workforce or a partner health unit. If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #891 Unknown Self-isolating November 21, 2021
Case #892  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #893  Unknown Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #894  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #895  Unknown Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #896  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #897  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #898  Unknown Self-isolating  November 22, 2021
Case #899  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #900  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #901  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #902  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #903  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #904  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #905  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #906  Unknown Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #907  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #908  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #909  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #910  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #911  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #912  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #913  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #914  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #915  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #916  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #917  Travel Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #918  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 22, 2021
