APH: 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#891 – #918) and a low-risk exposure

Algoma Public Health has reported twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 (#891 – #918), all from Sault Ste. Marie and Area, as well as a low-risk public exposure as well as a low-risk exposure at the showing of Clifford, the Big Red Dog at Galaxy Cinemas, November 14th at 3:50 p.m., and any individuals who attended the arcade area between the hours of 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM on November 14th, 2021. Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential low-risk exposure is asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
NOTE: Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we are receiving assistance from case and contact managers who may be from the provincial workforce or a partner health unit. If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #891
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #892
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 19, 2021
|Case #893
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 19, 2021
|Case #894
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 19, 2021
|Case #895
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 19, 2021
|Case #896
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 19, 2021
|Case #897
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #898
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 22, 2021
|Case #899
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #900
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #901
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 20, 2021
|Case #902
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 20, 2021
|Case #903
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 20, 2021
|Case #904
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 20, 2021
|Case #905
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #906
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #907
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #908
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #909
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #910
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #911
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #912
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #913
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #914
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #915
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #916
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #917
|Travel
|Self-isolating
|November 19, 2021
|Case #918
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 22, 2021
