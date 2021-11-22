Outbreak of blastomycosis in Constance Lake sad and concerning: Hughes

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP, Carol Hughes delivered a message of support for people in Constance Lake First Nation in the House of Commons today as that community deals with multiple cases and suspected cases of blastomycosis – a rare infection caused by interaction with naturally occurring fungal spores.

“I want to send a message of condolences and healing thoughts to the community of Constance Lake First Nation who are struggling with multiple confirmed and suspected cases of blastomycosis which has led to a growing number of hospitalizations, the loss of community members, and a search for answers about the source of exposure,” said Hughes.

The MP has been in consultation with Chief Ramona Sutherland, MPP Guy Bourgoin, the federal Minister of Indigenous Services as well as members of her department to assist the community in their efforts to acquire resources for support and to determine the source of spores.

“It is clear that this community is in crisis,” said Hughes. “It’s important that we ensure the necessary resources to deal with this crisis be put in place immediately.”