Nov 20, 2021 at 07:27
Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Mom/Dad/Baby Lake – Trapper’s Trail due to environmental clean up.
|updated at: 5:22 a.m.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|bare and dry
|good
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|bare and wet
|good
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|bare and dry
|good
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|bare and dry
|good
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|bare and dry
|good
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry
|bare and wet
|good
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|bare and dry
|good
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet
|good
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry
|good
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|bare and dry
|good
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|good
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 20 - November 20, 2021
- APH: 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#792 – #817) & low-risk exposure - November 20, 2021
- Area Road Conditions – Nov. 20 at 07:27 - November 20, 2021