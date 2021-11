APH: 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two potential public exposures

Algoma Public Health is reporting forty-one new cases of COVID-19 (#818 -#858):

39 – Sault Ste. Marie and Area

2 – Central & East Algoma

Algoma Public Health has requested assistance from provincial case and contact managers and from other health units. They state, “If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.”

In addition, APH is also advising the public of two potential public exposures to COVID-19.

High-risk exposure: Air Canada Flight 8201



Departure: November 14, 2021 – (4:15 PM) – Toronto Pearson International Airport

Arrival: November 14, 2021 – (5:30 PM) – Sault Ste. Marie Airport

Passengers who sat in rows 10-14 and flight crew who served these rows should follow the below actions.

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential high-risk exposure is asked to:

Regardless of vaccination status, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

If you are vaccinated, self-monitor for signs and symptoms.

If you are not vaccinated, self-isolate immediately until November 21, 2021

Low-risk exposure: John Rhodes Community Centre Pool

Public health is advising of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at the John Rhodes Community Centre Pool, located at 260 Elizabeth St, in Sault Ste. Marie on the following dates and times to follow public health guidance.

November 17, 2021, between 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential low-risk exposure is asked to:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Details of the confirmed cases: