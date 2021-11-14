Winter weather travel advisory (Nipigon – Rossport)

Weather advisory in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Winter weather travel advisory in effect today into tonight.

Hazard: Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm today. An additional 5 cm possible tonight.

Timing: Now, tapering off early Monday morning.

Discussion: Lake effect snow bands from northerly winds over Lake Nipigon will continue to affect communities south of the lake until Monday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

